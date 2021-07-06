Eid al Adha Printable | DIY party decorations supplies

Trending designs to inspire you
Eid Mubarak Printable | DIY eid al Adha | party decorations printable | Eid party decorations supplies |Muslim eid celebration Hajj 2021
🧕✨--Instant Download---🧕✨
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://www.etsy.com/your/shops/HeartOfArtByNesma/tools/listings/stats:true/1043010181
This listing includes
(4) JPG image sizes: A4
(4) PNG files
(1) pdf file
(1) EPS file (adobe illustrator open file)
instantly printable downloadable digital files, printable in an array of sizes.
it contains :
👉two shapes\ cupcake topper, wrappers
👉two shapes\ Water bottle wrapper labels size \ small size 8zo
👉two shapes \ Eid Money Envelopes
👉Multiple forms of \ Flag Banner wall decorations
👉one Banner
Enjoy printing! :)