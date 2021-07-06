Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zoe Vidigal

Chocolateeha Indulgent Packaging

Chocolateeha Indulgent Packaging illustration typography graphic design branding
Packaging for a luxury chocolate brand. The client wanted to convey the use of premium ingredients and flavours which were different to the norm. She also had a health aspect to it in the sense of all ingredients were specially sourced for high cocoa content and lower fat/sugar.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Zoe Vidigal

