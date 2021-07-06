Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zoe Vidigal

Errand Boy Calling Card

Zoe Vidigal
Zoe Vidigal
  • Save
Errand Boy Calling Card typography illustration graphic design branding
Download color palette

A calling card for an assisstant service, it needed to communicate what the client offers and that they save the end client time, money, hassle etc. The client already had a small web presence and these were designed to supplement this in the sense that they could post through doors when they were on jobs to generate more business...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Zoe Vidigal
Zoe Vidigal

More by Zoe Vidigal

View profile
    • Like