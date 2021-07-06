Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zoe Vidigal

Elliotts Stoneworks Brochure

Zoe Vidigal
Zoe Vidigal
  • Save
Elliotts Stoneworks Brochure typography ty branding graphic design
Download color palette

A short brochure for a stoneworking company with a high-end style but a start-up/family feel. It involved extensive retouching of images but looks as if they were taken professionally. Altogether a budget job in the sense they hadn't got a budget of thousands but with a big budget feel!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Zoe Vidigal
Zoe Vidigal

More by Zoe Vidigal

View profile
    • Like