Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rentech Digital

Quiz App

Rentech Digital
Rentech Digital
Hire Me
  • Save
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Quiz App ux design design ios app user interface icons question quiz app quiz mobile app development mobile app design mobile ui mobileapp app design app uiux design ui design uiux ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Quiz app.gif
  2. Quiz app.jpg
  3. Quiz app Colors.jpg
  4. Quiz app workflow.jpg
  5. Quiz app Wireframes.jpg
  6. Quiz app- quiz topic.jpg
  7. Quiz app- Home page.jpg
  8. Quiz app- quiz timer.jpg

Quiz apps are not just fun but increase our knowledge too.

Hello Dribblers,
We have designed a quiz app that is minimalist with a clear focus on the question and the answer. It has a sign-up/login, home page, topics, categories, timer, and other interactive pages.

For further details do contact us.

---------------------------------------

Hire us now.Rentech Digital.

Behance | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin.

Rentech Digital
Rentech Digital
We Design, Innovate & Market to empower your business👋
Hire Me

More by Rentech Digital

View profile
    • Like