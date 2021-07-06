Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Edo - 3D Modeling

Edo - 3D Modeling 3d artwork 3d design 3d art design ui flatdesign blue illustration 3dilustration blender3d modeling
Hai guys ,long time no shot,this time i make 3d modeling,his name is Edo

who is Edo,Edo is a character from elementary school children's textbooks in Indonesia

i hope you guys like it :D

and,have a nice day

