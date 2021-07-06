Srivathson Thyagarajan

Coin #3: Peace

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Coin #3: Peace art peace pigeon series coin logo illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Day #6 of 30:

This is 3rd-shot of a new series under the umbrella of coins. Each coin denotes a particular meaning behind the illustrations. As for the above shot, the Pigeon signifies "Peace".

The meaning and signification has been dealt in detail that gave me an inspiration to start this with coins. Check the below link for more info.

https://visme.co/blog/symbols-and-meanings/

Like it? Press L and leave a comment.
Check out more of my work: https://dribbble.com/srivats_19923

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like