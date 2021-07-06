Trending designs to inspire you
Tiny update to my personal website: I introduced a tooltip component!
It's just a bit of CSS that triggers when you hover on a container. Currently it's only implemented on my contact button, but I'll be re-using it elsewhere soon.
Check it out live: http://product.maximillian.nyc