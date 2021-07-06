Hi You, This is my first try of designing an mobile app in Figma. This Country app will showcase List of countries in home page and detailed view of country in Country Page. Displaying of data is according to master slave architecture. Made according to material design guidelines.

Could do much better than this. Will try and learn with time, how to design better. Also will need to learn how to use the tool properly.

Designed According to screen size of Google pixel 2 XL. (Figma needs to upload more newer version of Android Devices.)

Feel Free to check out design Files of the project

Wireframes Figma Link: https://www.figma.com/file/go8vbAQRu6T253UkJQJcjW/Countries-App-Wireframe

Figma Link(Final Design): https://www.figma.com/file/8M0DlRi3IIg7j4Z3ECa8NO/Countries-App?node-id=0%3A1