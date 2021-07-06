Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AD9 Creative Studio

Fire Bull Hot Sauce, the new Logo.

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio
  • Save
Fire Bull Hot Sauce, the new Logo. bull sauce fire typography graphic design food icon vector illustration logo design branding
Download color palette

Fire Bull, a Hot Sauce company, the main creative idea follows the combination of flames and a classic bull head.
The result: a stunning visual effect,
our bull with half of his head made of burning flames, in proportion of its silhouette, portraying the main brand message and promise of the company.

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio

More by AD9 Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like