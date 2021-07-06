Logotor

Letter W + Home Real Estate logo design

Logotor
Logotor
  • Save
Letter W + Home Real Estate logo design rental architecture apartments agency realty gradient logo building corporate w logo construction property home real estate minimalist brand identity modern logo mark logo design logo
Download color palette

Hey Guys
I try to make the logo combine with Letter W + Home icon.
This logo design for a Real Estate company.
Hope you like it

Thank you

-------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
logotor7@gmail.com

What's App: +8801644276624

Skype: live:.cid.d112608b5dc01120

Logotor
Logotor

More by Logotor

View profile
    • Like