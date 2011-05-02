Erin Carter

Character Thumbnail - Shading & Detail

Erin Carter
Erin Carter
  • Save
Character Thumbnail - Shading & Detail illustration pencil character sketch
Download color palette

Closer

286312d7f4355e62201f21670d4c62e2
Rebound of
Character Thumbnails - Revised Gesture
By Erin Carter
View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Erin Carter
Erin Carter

More by Erin Carter

View profile
    • Like