Lungonesia - Travel App - Home

Hello Travel Mania ✋,

Today i want to share my latest UI design exploration about Travel App. I made it because I'm so bored at home all the time, what do you thing about it?

I hope you guys like it 😉

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

Have an amazing project? Send to our email:

📩 hellopickolab@gmail.com

Check our product | Check our Instagram |