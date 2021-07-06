Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Quit Smoking Application Design

Quit Smoking Application Design minimalistic cover ui figma creative concept design
Most people who smoke, started smoking when they were teenagers. Those who have friends and/or parents who smoke are more likely to get caught in the habit than those who don’t. Some teenagers say that they “just wanted to try it,” or they thought it was “cool” to smoke.
Designing an application is not in this arena but to find out why my solution differs, read my case study: https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/designing-a-quit-smoking-app-c011ade2445

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
