Stheno – Fantasy Female 3D Character Austin - Texas

PROJECT: LOW POLY CONCEPT CHARACTER

CATEGORY: 3D GAME CHARACTERS

STHENO IS CONCEPT OF GORGON SISTERS.

We develop Low Poly Character With Micro Detail Texture for CGI Open World Game. Its Fantasy Female 3D Character of GORGON SISTERS.

Gameyan is movie and game art outsourcing studio in India provide 2D and 3D model, texture, shading, rig and animation for all games (mobile, PS, Xbox, Desktop) and feature movie film animation, cartoon series, TV commercial.

Our professional team of artists can develop variety of 3D art content for movie and video games along with low optimized characters for mobile and virtual reality interactive games.

for more: https://gameyan.com/game-art-outsourcing.html