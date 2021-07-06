Stheno – Fantasy Female 3D Character Austin - Texas

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PROJECT: LOW POLY CONCEPT CHARACTER
CATEGORY: 3D GAME CHARACTERS
STHENO IS CONCEPT OF GORGON SISTERS.
We develop Low Poly Character With Micro Detail Texture for CGI Open World Game. Its Fantasy Female 3D Character of GORGON SISTERS.
Gameyan is movie and game art outsourcing studio in India provide 2D and 3D model, texture, shading, rig and animation for all games (mobile, PS, Xbox, Desktop) and feature movie film animation, cartoon series, TV commercial.
Our professional team of artists can develop variety of 3D art content for movie and video games along with low optimized characters for mobile and virtual reality interactive games.
for more: https://gameyan.com/game-art-outsourcing.html