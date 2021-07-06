Vitallet Logo Design: Letter V + Checkmark + Wallet

Logo design for Vitallet. Vitallet is a personal finance manager app that lets you manage to see all your finances in one place. The concepts combine the letter v + checkmark + wallet into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

