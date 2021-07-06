Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vitallet Logo Design: Letter V + Checkmark + Wallet

Vitallet Logo Design: Letter V + Checkmark + Wallet branding logo modern gradient tech checkmark money transfer financial payment app pay payment finance money letter v logo cryptocurrency transaction fintech wallet app banking wallet
Logo design for Vitallet. Vitallet is a personal finance manager app that lets you manage to see all your finances in one place. The concepts combine the letter v + checkmark + wallet into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

--------

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

