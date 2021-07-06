Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Naufal Fanani

Savetric - Money Tracker Landing Page

Savetric - Money Tracker Landing Page logo website visual design ux ux design web design money tracker finance mobile app design app application app design illustration design uiux uidesign ui
Hi Folks, Salam Rahayu 👋 !

Let's check out my latest exploration :)
Today I create exploration about Money Tracker Landing Page Design.

Hope you guys like it

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section! :D

