Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agung D. Cahyono

Spark Logo

Agung D. Cahyono
Agung D. Cahyono
  • Save
Spark Logo illustrator logo design fitness logo clean logo minimalist simple vector graphic design illustration brand identity branding identity branding health logo spark logo design logo spark
Download color palette

What do you think about this design?
Share your thought and feel free to press "L" if you like my work.
Available for sale!

Follow me on:
Behance | Pinterest | Freepik

Thank you!

Agung D. Cahyono
Agung D. Cahyono

More by Agung D. Cahyono

View profile
    • Like