Modern Logo - Webuilds Modern W Logo for Construction Company

Modern Logo - Webuilds Modern W Logo for Construction Company
[Unused Concept]

The Logo Concepts : Letter W + Muscles Icon + Home Icon

Style : Modern , Creative, Simple, Colorful.
