Annida Legi

The Sumatran Orangutan

The Sumatran Orangutan illustration graphic design
This is one of my college project, as i'd concern on biodiversity. This poster contains informations about a critically endangered species, Pongo abelii, i include informations about its characteristic, habitat, threats and population trend.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
