The Eye of The Crocodile (Berus Mata Buaya)

The Eye of The Crocodile (Berus Mata Buaya) illustration graphic design
This is one of my college project, as i'd concern on biodiversity. This poster contains informations about a critically endangered species, Bruguiera hainesii, i include informations about its characteristic, habitat, threats and population trend.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
