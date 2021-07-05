VidProposals Review – All-in-one secure business proposal and contract management suite

VidProposals Review & Bonus: http://review-oto.com/vidproposals-review/

Still struggling to make it on-line? Wondering if it’s time to throw in the towel and just go back to nine-to-five grind with 2 weeks a year to really live the way you want?

Your problem is that you haven’t been listening to the right voices. You need an experienced coach to guide you. Someone who has done exactly what have: gone from basically nothing to a thriving seven figure on-line business in just a few years.

Neil Napier is that guy. I’ve seen how he runs his business and it’s clear he knows what he’s doing. Neil has looked into the future and has seen the next trend…

There’s A Secret To Closing 100% Of Your Prospects Using A New Tech Of Business Proposals. Interested In? If Yes Then You Need To Check my VidProposals Review Below Now!

WHAT IS VIDPROPOSALS?

My friend – Neil Napier – has been cooking up something REALLY cutting edge and profitable for you. All-in-one secure business proposal and contract management suite that helps you create professional video proposals, which include legal contracts for your clients to sign and seal the deal, all from one place.

See, one of the keys to growing any business, local or online is getting deals made. Neil has the perfect system for getting signed contracts online in a way that’s never been done before.

People want digital services more than ever because it’s so effective. So Neil has put together VidProposals to help you step up your success rate and start earning right away without all the confusing and frustrating work that keeps so many people out of the lucrative local and online services world.

VidProposals lets you create, send, sign and profit with video proposals like never before – all from one dashboard. It is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals.

Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free.

Receive the insights to scale your process, make timely engagements, and accurately forecast.

Deliver a seamless sign-off experience for your customers and prospects.

Features include a flexible and user-friendly design editor, electronic signatures, CRM integrations, data-driven insights, interactive pricing, content management, approvals, and so much more.

If you’re tired of the confusion… the “gotchas” and complicated systems to make your online business grow…? Then maybe it’s time to build your business on the strong foundation of impressive, professional video proposals that will have you earning big time, instead of just hoping it works out.

With VidProposals you get a high converting solution for your business that makes it easy for you to secure regular, paying clients month after month after month… for years and years.

LOOK… VidProposals is a full-blown video proposal app (with a LeadGen app too) that will make you the first agency to connect with your prospects like no one else has before. This will, of course, lead to a dramatic increase in sales & profit.

EVERYTHING we do at VidProposals is with a focus on helping our customers grow their profits. If you’re tired of being ignored by your prospects once you’ve sent them a proposal… you need to seriously start upgrading your sales process.

And the best way to start doing that is by creating interactive video proposals using the incredible features inside VidProposals like inserting a Video with a clear Call-To-Action, Images, E-Signature etc.

And that’s not all, the first 50 people will also be getting a revolutionary NEW bonus module that will enable you to create INCREDIBLE custom animated commercials in less than 90 seconds, across dozens of niches.

This additional module is a first of it’s kind “done for you” cloud-based animation studio, featuring dozens of professional high quality & original animated commercials, that can be customized for a small business in just a few minutes.

Loaded with dozens of professional templates on a wide variety of niches, this offer will be absolutely irresistible.

100% Cloud-Based. Nothing to install, ever

30 templates to choose from, featuring 10 different hot small business niches

Sleek point and click interface makes for easy editing

Easily customize with the business’s information including their logo

Choose from a male, female, and even british voiceover

Select your own music (or upload your own)

And so much more…

Don’t hesitate to check the next parts of this VidProposals Review as I’ll show you how powerful it is!

KEY FEATURES

VidProposals Is Packed With Features Every Agency & Freelancer Needs:

Impress Your Prospects With Your Video Proposals

Make a great first impression by sending a video proposal that looks amazing on any device.

Add your message, images, videos, tables and your personal touch to any proposal.

Easily drop in content, fees, and designs to create persuasive proposals in minutes.

Get your prospects hooked by sending an engaging presentation and follow up with a testimonial video.

Engage your prospects and get them to take the action you want by adding a persuasive Call-To-Action right inside your videos.

Perfect for sales people, sales teams, and anyone closing deals.

Create Dynamic Video Content

Video. Video. Video. It’s the key to success to stand out from the crowd. Use our built-in Video Creator to create a STUNNING video that can be then included right inside your proposal.

You can record your video using your camera… or record your screen or both.

Add a personal touch to your proposals.

Effortless Document Creation

Say goodbye to mind-numbing work with our ridiculously easy document editor that allows you to simply drag-and-drop e-Signature blocks, embed rich media, upload product screenshots, and more all while keeping things on-brand.

You’re just minutes away from creating and sharing proposals that dazzle.

Get Your Proposals Done FAST

Generate your proposal super-fast using VidProposal’s built in content generation and reuse tools. Not sure how to best present your offer? VidProposals’ ready-made texts will help you get the writing done quickly.

Manage & Save Your Proposals In The Cloud

Access from any computer or mobile phone and get notifications on client activity.

24 Beautiful Designed Templates

With 24 beautiful templates that look perfect on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices… VidProposals template library helps you save tons of time and work smarter, not harder.

Faster Turnaround With Electronic Signatures

Signing and sending proposals means you’re tethered to your desk. With VidProposals you can sign proposals wherever life takes you – whether it’s an office or a beach halfway around the world. You can even track important proposals right from your mobile phone.

Get your sales proposals signed faster with the e-signature feature by capturing client signatures online when they approve. Optionally, you can export to PDF too.

Automated eSignature Tracking

Vidproposals’ embedded audit trail offers an added layer of e-Signature security – providing proof of who signed the document and when.

Keeping track of the status of your proposals is a no-brainer with an easy-to-follow audit trail that gives you a birds-eye view into your proposal’s activity.

Drill down to see when your proposal has been opened, viewed, or completed.

Get Notifications Right Away

Never miss a proposal status update with detailed notifications that tell you the minute a customer opens, views, comments, or e-Signs your proposal.

Know the exact moment to engage and reignite the conversation with your prospect by getting notified of their interactions.

Commercial license

Use VidProposals to create & sell video proposals to businesses for 100% profit. With all the incredible features you can charge top dollar for services that take you just minutes to deliver.

Only today – you also get the Commercial License without any extra fee… so set your own price and book as many prospects as you like.

source: http://review-oto.com/