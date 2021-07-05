Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Din Studio

Misslena - New Serif Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Misslena - New Serif Font serif font modern font serif logo illustration design font typography logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. Misslena-Serif-01.jpg
  2. Misslena-Serif-02.jpg
  3. Misslena-Serif-04.jpg
  4. Misslena-Serif-06.jpg
  5. Misslena-Serif-07.jpg
  6. Misslena-Serif-08.jpg
  7. Misslena-Serif-09.jpg
  8. Misslena-Serif-10.jpg

Misslena - New Serif Font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Misslena - New Serif Font

Misslena-A Serif Font

One of the most elegant, exquisite yet strong fonts. Misslena is made to bring out a modern and stylish view of what you make. This font contains upper & lowercase characters, all punctuation, and numerals. Also features ligatures and alternates characters to help the text flow naturally and add a custom-made feel. Its lighter weights are well-suited for body text. The available stylistic alternates offer a number of different characters that give your logo or business card a unique look.

Misslena includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience. Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.

Features:

Ligatures
Alternates
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13356/misslena.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/misslena/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like