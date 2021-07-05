Misslena - New Serif Font

Misslena-A Serif Font

One of the most elegant, exquisite yet strong fonts. Misslena is made to bring out a modern and stylish view of what you make. This font contains upper & lowercase characters, all punctuation, and numerals. Also features ligatures and alternates characters to help the text flow naturally and add a custom-made feel. Its lighter weights are well-suited for body text. The available stylistic alternates offer a number of different characters that give your logo or business card a unique look.

Misslena includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience. Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.

Features:

Ligatures

Alternates

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13356/misslena.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/misslena/