Din Studio

Feeling Steady - Handwritten Brush Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Feeling Steady - Handwritten Brush Font
Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
Introducing Feeling Steady – A Handwritten Font

This handmade font combined with brush style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!

Includes:

Feeling Steady (OTF/TTF)
Features:

Beautiful Ligatures
Stylistic Set
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13355/feeling_steady.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/feeling-steady/

