Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Javier Diaz

Landing Page: Courses Marketplace

Javier Diaz
Javier Diaz
  • Save
Landing Page: Courses Marketplace case study website landing page landing marketplace courses minimal kindergarten ux web colors ui design
Landing Page: Courses Marketplace case study website landing page landing marketplace courses minimal kindergarten ux web colors ui design
Download color palette
  1. Shot 4.png
  2. Neureta - Homepage.png

Hey folks! 👋

A few months ago, I was approached by a customer to help him launch the MVP for his next product. Today, it's time to share the results of this project.

The focus of the project is to provide courses to teachers about the effects on child development. In this way, train and guide them to better monitor the children's learning.


Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit me profile or follow me on twitter!

Javier Diaz
Javier Diaz
Software Engineer. UI Designer. Indie Dev.

More by Javier Diaz

View profile
    • Like