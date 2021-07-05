Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amalia Azmi Azkiya

Mobile App - Icon Set

Amalia Azmi Azkiya
Amalia Azmi Azkiya
  • Save
Mobile App - Icon Set customicon modernicon appicon mobileicon icon iconset
Download color palette

Hi, this is my Icon set design.

Mobile app icon for application needs with a simple and modern style. The yellow color makes the icon brighter

To contact and see my other works:
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/amaliaazkiya
Behance: https://www.behance.net/amaliaazkiya
IG: https://www.instagram.com/amazaz.a3

Thank you :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Amalia Azmi Azkiya
Amalia Azmi Azkiya

More by Amalia Azmi Azkiya

View profile
    • Like