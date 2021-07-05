Heirloomware Logo Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Longtime friend and client Valerie Atkisson needed a new brand to distinguish her collection of home decor pieces from her art. We landed on Heirloomware as the name and I developed a kit of three typographic logos/marks as the foundation of the identity, all tied together with the underlined H.