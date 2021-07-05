Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Heirloomware Logo Kit

Heirloomware Logo Kit identity logotype mark logo typography branding graphic design
Longtime friend and client Valerie Atkisson needed a new brand to distinguish her collection of home decor pieces from her art. We landed on Heirloomware as the name and I developed a kit of three typographic logos/marks as the foundation of the identity, all tied together with the underlined H.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
