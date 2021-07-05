Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama

NFT Landing Page Exploration

Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama
Rohmad Khoirudin for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Landing Page Exploration landing blockchain landing page website design app nft artwork art crypto art crypto dark mode dark responsive web design website mobile design mobile app ux ui mobile
NFT Landing Page Exploration landing blockchain landing page website design app nft artwork art crypto art crypto dark mode dark responsive web design website mobile design mobile app ux ui mobile
NFT Landing Page Exploration landing blockchain landing page website design app nft artwork art crypto art crypto dark mode dark responsive web design website mobile design mobile app ux ui mobile
NFT Landing Page Exploration landing blockchain landing page website design app nft artwork art crypto art crypto dark mode dark responsive web design website mobile design mobile app ux ui mobile
Download color palette
  1. Frame 11.png
  2. Frame 12.png
  3. Website-NFT3.png
  4. Shot-Thumbnail.png

Hi Brosky! 👋

Here my new exploration of an NFT Landing Page. Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

8fc0bc8712af3399ac94891ea7757eaa
Rebound of
NFT Dashboard Exploration ✔️
By Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like