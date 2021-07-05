Vacation app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi creatives ❤️
:
Here is a vacation mobile app that allows you to find any relaxation spot/ tour around your city. Just in case you want to hang out and cool off.
:
Feel free to hit the like button and drop your comments below.
#vacationapp #uidesigner #uxdesign
#mobileappdesign #uiuxinspiration #appdesign #creativedesign #figmadesign #uiuxdesign #uiuxnigeria #dailyui