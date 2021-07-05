Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
gandkurniawan
SUB-X

InDart (NFT Website Marketplace)

gandkurniawan
SUB-X
gandkurniawan for SUB-X
Hire Us
  • Save
InDart (NFT Website Marketplace) uiux website blockchain dark blue dark etherium landing page art product digital product nft platform nft website nft digital creator creator artist digital art art branding crypto cryptocurrency
InDart (NFT Website Marketplace) uiux website blockchain dark blue dark etherium landing page art product digital product nft platform nft website nft digital creator creator artist digital art art branding crypto cryptocurrency
Download color palette
  1. MacBook Pro - 2.png
  2. MacBook Pro - 3.png

Hello Everyone 🖐✋🏀

Take a look at a new design for NFT Website Marketplace. On this website, you can create, buy and sell digital art, and collaborate with the community and participate in various digital art events.

Hope you enjoyed it and don't forget to share your feedback of this design.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)

Website Preview : Behance

Thank you !!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sub1studio.design@gmail.com

SUB-X
SUB-X
Hire Us

More by SUB-X

View profile
    • Like