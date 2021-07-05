Mochammad Adil Farraszaky
Mochammad Adil Farraszaky
10:10 Tech Talks Channel Logo versatile bubble chat speech interview radio communication responsive logo visual identity broadcast podcast technology channel yellow startup blue logo modernism minimalist branding and identity logo concept
Hi Everyone, here's our exploration based on a real brief on a logo contest.
10:10 Tech Talks is basically a CB Code channel that we rebrand to a common channel as our portfolio.

What do you think about this concept? tell us your opinion on the comment below!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sub1studio.design@gmail.com

