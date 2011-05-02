Erin Carter

Character Thumbnails - Revised Gesture

Erin Carter
Erin Carter
  • Save
Character Thumbnails - Revised Gesture illustration pencil character sketch
Download color palette

Thumbnail it, trash it, repeat it.

Ea2e788c434d88dda2bc7c24d450537c
Rebound of
Character Thumbnail - Rough Detail
By Erin Carter
View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Erin Carter
Erin Carter

More by Erin Carter

View profile
    • Like