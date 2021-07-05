Vieri Agustian

Mister Cinema Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Mister Cinema Logo production studio entertainment media vintage trademark strip cinema film gentlemant old man mister illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of man with beard wearing hat of film strip. Suitable for studio, film maker, movie, entertainment, cinematography, multimedia.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=511038

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like