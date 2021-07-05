Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vieri Agustian

Love Coin Logo

Love Coin Logo icon insurance financial finance service accontant accounting bank coin shine brand symbol lover love illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of shiny golden coin combined with love symbol in geometric concept design. Suitable for financial industries.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=513371

