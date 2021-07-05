Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vieri Agustian

Wooden House Logo

Wooden House Logo old villa housing real estate form shield plant texture wooden wood home house brand illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of wooden house in shield form with brown gradient colors. Shield that describe security or guard. Suitable for real estate business or construction business and security business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=528050

