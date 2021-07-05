Dinner meeting

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Recently had the chance to create this illo for a company. Sometime clients send references but at the end they want to copy the complete style. For me, personally, yes that's the style you are looking for but won't copy 100% an illustration. In that case contact the illustrator that created the one you liked, we need to be creative, educate clients too and try to guide them, and at the same time respect other artists. We are all amazingly good, but also we need to educate clients too :) Just wanted to write it down

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
