Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fariz Al Faridli 🐬
10am Studio

Dangdut Music - Landing Page

Fariz Al Faridli 🐬
10am Studio
Fariz Al Faridli 🐬 for 10am Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Dangdut Music - Landing Page music landing page pricing landing ui design web design green dangdut website web ui design landingpage landing page music
Dangdut Music - Landing Page music landing page pricing landing ui design web design green dangdut website web ui design landingpage landing page music
Dangdut Music - Landing Page music landing page pricing landing ui design web design green dangdut website web ui design landingpage landing page music
Download color palette
  1. Music.png
  2. Music 2.png
  3. Landing Page.png

-----------------------
Have a good project? Let us know ✅

💌 10am Email: Message us
😍 10am Instagram: Follow us

-----------------------
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at farizuiux@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram @designbyfariz

10am Studio
10am Studio
Hire Us

More by 10am Studio

View profile
    • Like