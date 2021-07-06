Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adrian Goia

Timer screens

Adrian Goia
Adrian Goia
Timer screens project management projects dashboard time tracking timer time design ux ui mobile clean flat icons app
Hey everyone. It's been a busy period over @Hubstaff! Exploring new screens for the revamped mobile app. Here are some other ideas for the timer screen, different placement for the time, project and task, along with a quick project picker (recently worked on) at the bottom + a "taking a break" screen.

Adrian Goia
Adrian Goia
Designing experiences

