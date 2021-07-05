Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vieri Agustian

Coffee Lover Logo shop retail brand unique creative bean shadow symbol lover love brown coffee cafe restaurant illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of coffee beans with shadow that formed love symbol. Suitable for coffee shop, coffee bar, cafe, restaurant, coffee business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=511701

