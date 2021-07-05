Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vegan Omega-3 Checkout Page

Vegan Omega-3 Checkout Page dailyui checkout ux ecommerce web design branding
My first daily UI project! Decided to go with a sustainable Omega-3 supplement checkout page. Have you seen Seaspiracy on Netflix? I decided to stop eating fish because of that wild documentary. How do you feel about commercial fishing?

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
