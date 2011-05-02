Jay Carlson

1983 Horizon

1983 Horizon plymouth horizon 1983 first car
I don't have an actual picture of mine, but it was a huge junker...gutless 4 banger, no radio, bald tires, lots of rust, and none of the door handles worked. I had to crawl through the hatchback to get in.

total cost to my parents: $0.00

Posted on May 2, 2011
