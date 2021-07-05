Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vieri Agustian

Letter B Burger Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
Letter B Burger Logo simple minimalist yellow retail restaurant brand fastfood food burger initial alphabet letter illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of letter B combined with two half burger in yellow color for represent food business. Suitable for burger restaurant or retail.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=514131

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

