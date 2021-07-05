Vieri Agustian

Letter A Wing Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Letter A Wing Logo modern grey hawk eagle flying fly wing initial letter alphabet typography illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of stylized letter or alphabet A combined with wing in grey gradient color. Suitable for any company business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=522050

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like