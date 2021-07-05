Holy City Farms is a small, family owned company based in an island outside of Charleston, SC. They grow their own hemp, harvest it, turn it into oil, bottle it and sell it! With this handcraft approach, they make small batches of full spectrum CBD, keeping it simple by using few ingredients. With a responsible, sustainable and honest approach of growing hemp and selling its derived products, this company believe in the power of cannabis and it shows by how they handle their product: with care, assuring the customer will have the most pure and natural cannabis product.

