Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial

I designed the series of feature images and the look for the 6 month anniversary after the insurrection on January 6th coverage.

This special report on U.S. conservatives’ embrace of right-wing authoritarianism and how those tendencies compare with their right-of-center peers in other Western democracies. Initial coverage included Insider, VICE, POLITICO’s Playbook PM and Global Translations newsletters.

The report is also inspired conversation across social media, with high-profile shares from Harvard’s Laurence Tribe (1.15M followers), MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan (1.11M followers), The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin (600k followers).

Read the stories here: https://morningconsult.com/right-wing-authoritarianism-in-us/