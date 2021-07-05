Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vlad Gorshkov

Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial

Vlad Gorshkov
Vlad Gorshkov
  • Save
Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial right-wing insurrection january 6 political illustration politics morning-consult illustration feature image editorial design
Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial right-wing insurrection january 6 political illustration politics morning-consult illustration feature image editorial design
Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial right-wing insurrection january 6 political illustration politics morning-consult illustration feature image editorial design
Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial right-wing insurrection january 6 political illustration politics morning-consult illustration feature image editorial design
Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial right-wing insurrection january 6 political illustration politics morning-consult illustration feature image editorial design
Download color palette
  1. Export-1600x1200-4.png
  2. Export-1600x1200-2.png
  3. Export-1600x1200-3.png
  4. Export-1600x1200-5.png
  5. Export-1600x1200-1.png

I designed the series of feature images and the look for the 6 month anniversary after the insurrection on January 6th coverage.

This special report on U.S. conservatives’ embrace of right-wing authoritarianism and how those tendencies compare with their right-of-center peers in other Western democracies. Initial coverage included Insider, VICE, POLITICO’s Playbook PM and Global Translations newsletters.

The report is also inspired conversation across social media, with high-profile shares from Harvard’s Laurence Tribe (1.15M followers), MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan (1.11M followers), The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin (600k followers).

Read the stories here: https://morningconsult.com/right-wing-authoritarianism-in-us/

Vlad Gorshkov
Vlad Gorshkov
Hello there!

More by Vlad Gorshkov

View profile
    • Like