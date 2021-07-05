Right-Wing Authoritarianism in US - Editorial

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed the series of feature images and the look for the 6 month anniversary after the insurrection on January 6th coverage.
This special report on U.S. conservatives’ embrace of right-wing authoritarianism and how those tendencies compare with their right-of-center peers in other Western democracies. Initial coverage included Insider, VICE, POLITICO’s Playbook PM and Global Translations newsletters.
The report is also inspired conversation across social media, with high-profile shares from Harvard’s Laurence Tribe (1.15M followers), MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan (1.11M followers), The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin (600k followers).
Read the stories here: https://morningconsult.com/right-wing-authoritarianism-in-us/