Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 05 Toilet Paper

Plastic Free July 05 Toilet Paper toiletpaper noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Day 05 Switching to more sustainable toilet paper
After leaving Melbourne and the beautiful Who Gives a Crap toilet paper, I was on the hunt for an alternative. I would love to try Bamboo Rolls (made of bamboo and comes in no plastic), as soon as my stock runs out.

