Plastic Free July 04 Air Freshener

Plastic Free July 04 Air Freshener airfreshener retro matches noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration design everyday daily illustration
Day 04 of Lightening a match to eliminate bathroom odors
I started using matches mainly because I don't like the arificial fragrances. They come in a pack of 6 for 100 yen, and in a cute retro box.

