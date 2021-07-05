Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 02 Shopping Bags

Plastic Free July 02 Shopping Bags noplastic shoppingbags daily illustration design everyday illustration plasticfreejuly
Day 02 Reusable shopping bags to avoid plastic bags
I have a few but most of them are either gifted or from work-related exhibitions (show bags). I've been wanting BAGGU for a long time but I will wait til I really need them.

