Plastic Free July 01 Takeaway Coffee

As part of the Plastic Free July challenge, I will share one thing every day for the month of July (hopefully!) to reduce the amount of plastic consumption. Some I've already been doing, and some I am willing to try for the first time. I haven't really thought this through (eek!), but hope you like my journey! I hope to share things unique to Tokyo as I found it harder (than Melbourne) to find eco-friendlier options here.

Day 01 Reusable coffee cup for takeaway coffee

I've been using my first KeepCup for nearly 10 years! You sometimes get discounts for bringing in reusable cups in Tokyo.