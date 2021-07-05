Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matthew Skiles

Fox - Issue Tracker macOS App Icon

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Fox - Issue Tracker macOS App Icon app icons macos fox icon design app icon design fox icon app icon macos app icon
Do you like foxes? What about cute foxes peeking out of a little pocket?... I had a world of fun working with @nemesisprime on the icon for his new issue tracker app.

Need an icon design. I love creating icons, it's kind of my thing @matthewskiles or www.matthewskiles.com

Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
